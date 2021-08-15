Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

