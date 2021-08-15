Royal Bank of Canada Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $36.91 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

