Royal Bank of Canada Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,258,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $73.55.

