Royal Bank of Canada Has $852,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $160.66 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Separately, dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.