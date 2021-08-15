Royal Bank of Canada Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $55.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

