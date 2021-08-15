Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 109.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

