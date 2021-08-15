Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 290,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.