Royal Bank of Canada Takes $805,000 Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.