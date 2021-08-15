Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in July

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $$31.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

