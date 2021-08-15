Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,438.80 ($18.80). 5,012,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,841. The company has a market cap of £112.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,405.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

