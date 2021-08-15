Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy”

CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.47 million, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

