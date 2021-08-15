SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $96,371.80 and approximately $367.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021769 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001384 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

