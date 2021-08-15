Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 13,100 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
