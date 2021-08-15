Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 13,100 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

