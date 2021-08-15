Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 27,700 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAFE opened at $89.97 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.