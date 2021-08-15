salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.