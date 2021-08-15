Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.18 million, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 2.36. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.