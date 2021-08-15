Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,254.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 81,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,916. Sands China has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.