Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,254.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 81,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,916. Sands China has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

