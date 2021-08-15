Sardar Biglari Buys 13,755 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,928,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 542 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $825.91 per share, for a total transaction of $447,643.22.

On Monday, June 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 38 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $905.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,390.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 245 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $899.89 per share, for a total transaction of $220,473.05.

On Monday, June 7th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,300 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $867.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 373 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $816.81 per share, with a total value of $304,670.13.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sardar Biglari acquired 421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $846.20 per share, with a total value of $356,250.20.

On Friday, May 28th, Sardar Biglari acquired 71 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $807.57 per share, with a total value of $57,337.47.

On Monday, May 17th, Sardar Biglari acquired 135 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.00 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00.

Shares of BH stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $188.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Biglari by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

