Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

STECF stock remained flat at $$27.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $27.40.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

