Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.