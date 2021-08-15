Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

