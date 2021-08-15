Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $77.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03.

