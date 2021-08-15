Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

