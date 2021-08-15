Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

