Scotiabank Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$5.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

