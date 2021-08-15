Scotiabank Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $12.82 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

