Searle & CO. Sells 1,641 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Searle & CO. lessened its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. 1,518,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

