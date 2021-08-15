Searle & CO. Sells 606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

