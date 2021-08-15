Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEEL. Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

SEEL opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

