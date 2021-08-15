Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

