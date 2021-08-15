Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Makes New $249,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.