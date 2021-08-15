Shayne & CO. LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.7% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

