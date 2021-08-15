Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 100.1%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 100.1% from the July 15th total of 594,800 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ACOR opened at $3.58 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.