Short Interest in Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Drops By 59.7%

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABWN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,294,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,477,804. Airborne Wireless Network has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

