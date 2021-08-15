Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Rises By 95.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APT. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

APT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

