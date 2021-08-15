Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Expands By 136.4%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $107.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $155.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

