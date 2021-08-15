Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 86.0%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arjo AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $$10.33 during trading hours on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

