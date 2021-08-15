Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 114.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BKKLY stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

