Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 440.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,298. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

