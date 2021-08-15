Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Expands By 103.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

