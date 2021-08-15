Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Decreases By 93.4%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CPKPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. C.P. Pokphand has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75.
C.P. Pokphand Company Profile
