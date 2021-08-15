Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Decreases By 93.4%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPKPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. C.P. Pokphand has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. It operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. The company is involved in breeding, farming, and selling livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling value-added processed food products; poultry farming and trading; and processing and trading chicken meat products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.