Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Drops By 89.2%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 65,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,250. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

