Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 52.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $76.75 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

