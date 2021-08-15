Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Expands By 84.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,823,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 15,612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,934.4 days.

OTCMKTS CICOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,693. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

