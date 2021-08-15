Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases By 166.7%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000.

DEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.