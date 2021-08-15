Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Grows By 116.7%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

