Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Decreases By 69.1%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of FCEF stock remained flat at $$25.62 during midday trading on Friday. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period.

