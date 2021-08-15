Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Decreases By 67.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000.

