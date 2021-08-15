Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Increases By 100.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $59.68 and a 52-week high of $75.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

