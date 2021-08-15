Short Interest in hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Decreases By 80.0%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPTO remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22. hopTo has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

